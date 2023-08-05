Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on POR. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of POR opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

