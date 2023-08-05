GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %
GLOP stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35.
GasLog Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $3.28 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 164.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.
Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
