GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %

GLOP stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $3.28 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 164.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

