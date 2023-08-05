Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.