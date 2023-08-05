Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
