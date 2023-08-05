REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGNX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

