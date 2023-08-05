Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 3,679 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,900,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,100,028.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.1 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,483,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.