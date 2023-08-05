Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,444 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toast by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
