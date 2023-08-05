Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,444 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toast by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

