CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

