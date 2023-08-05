JMP Securities Trims Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Target Price to $18.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.66.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.