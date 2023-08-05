Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $108.19 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Moderna by 57.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

