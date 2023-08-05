Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Allen C. Behr Sells 10,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NUE opened at $167.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

