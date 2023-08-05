Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Michael Louis Battles Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLH opened at $167.13 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

