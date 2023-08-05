Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,992,634.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 157.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 116,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

