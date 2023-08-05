Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $492.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.