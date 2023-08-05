Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $492.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

