CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareCloud stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. CareCloud makes up approximately 4.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 4.81% of CareCloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
Featured Articles
