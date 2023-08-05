Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

