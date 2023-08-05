MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

