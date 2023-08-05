Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.76 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

