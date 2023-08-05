Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.2%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

