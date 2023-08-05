Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 28th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141,323 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 176.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.