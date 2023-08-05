ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Insider Renee Lentini Sells 148,277 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,602,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

