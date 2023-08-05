First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 2nd

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,939,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

