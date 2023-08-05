Kemper Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after buying an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

