ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) CEO Mark J. Enyedy Sells 1,020,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

