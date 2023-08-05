Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.10.
About Midland States Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Midland States Bancorp
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.