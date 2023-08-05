Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.