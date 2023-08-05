Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana Sells 42,667 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

MU stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.