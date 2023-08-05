Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 2,640,735 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46.

Clear Secure Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $23.40 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

