RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan Sells 20,433 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RPM opened at $102.77 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 1,905.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

