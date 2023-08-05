Paramount Global (PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Up 5.4 %
Paramount Global stock opened at 19.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 16.06 and a twelve month high of 30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
