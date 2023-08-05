Paramount Global (PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Paramount Global stock opened at 19.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 16.06 and a twelve month high of 30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $76,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.