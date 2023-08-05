NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. Sells 250,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

