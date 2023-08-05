Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

