Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 11.5 %

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.