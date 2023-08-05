Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.41% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.42 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

