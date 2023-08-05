Royce & Associates LP Purchases 80,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,000 shares of company stock worth $4,279,790. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.