Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

