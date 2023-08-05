Royce & Associates LP Takes $1.74 Million Position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

