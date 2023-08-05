Royce & Associates LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.40 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

