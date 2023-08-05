Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,299 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE PKE opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

About Park Aerospace

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.