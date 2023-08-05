Royce & Associates LP Acquires 15,893 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

