Royce & Associates LP Sells 45,330 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKSH shares. Piper Sandler cut National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares

National Bankshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,546 shares of company stock worth $71,605. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKSH opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

