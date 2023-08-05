Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

MESA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

