Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 70,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 255,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at $672,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

