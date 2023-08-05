Royce & Associates LP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hubbell by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

HUBB opened at $303.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.57. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

