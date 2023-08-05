Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $10.05 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

