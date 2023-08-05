Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

