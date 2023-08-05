Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rover Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Rover Group stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,386,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

