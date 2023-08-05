Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

