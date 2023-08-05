The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $646.36

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.36 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.41). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.35), with a volume of 190,923 shares.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 646.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,101.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,406.78%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

