Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.75

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.75 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.13). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 107,950 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.12 million, a P/E ratio of 792.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

