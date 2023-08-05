Jayhawk Energy (OTCMKTS:JYHW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jayhawk Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JYHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jayhawk Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.
Jayhawk Energy Price Performance
Jayhawk Energy Company Profile
JayHawk Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, JayHawk Gas Transportation Corporation, acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids primarily from conventional reservoirs in North America. The company owns interests in the Girard Project located in Crawford County, southeast Kansas; and the Crosby Project in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.
