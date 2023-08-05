Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $268.50

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.50 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.47). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.45), with a volume of 255,803 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £871.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 4,000 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,120 ($14,276.54). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

